When God Says ‘No’

BROTHER’S KEEPER

‘When your days are over and you rest with your fathers, I will raise up your offspring to succeed you, who will come from your own body, and I will establish his kingdom. He is the one who will build a house for my Name, and I will establish the throne of his kingdom forever.’ 2 Samuel 7:12-13 (NIV).

David’s job was to unify and lead Israel and to destroy its enemies. But David also wanted to build a temple for God. However, God said ‘no’. He did not want His temple build by a warrior. So David made the plans and collected the materials so that Solomon could begin work on the temple once he became king. David accepted his part in God’s plan and did not go beyond it.

Though God did not give David his request, God had planned to do something even greater in David’s life than giving him the honor of building the temple. God promised to continue the dynasty of David forever. Jesus Christ, a direct descendant of David, who will reign forever, is the ultimate fulfillment of this promise.

Sometimes we pray specific prayers full of good intention only to find that God says ‘no’. We may ask for a friend or loved one to be healed or we may pray for ourselves that a certain course of action would proceed. And yet God clearly shows us that this is not His plan no matter how right and favorable our request seems to be. This is God’s way of directing us to a greater purpose in either our life or those we are praying for. Accepting God’s ‘no’ requires just as much courage and faith as accepting God’s ‘yes’.

Prayer:

‘Dear Lord, sometimes you don’t answer my prayers how I would like. You say ‘no’ when I would like you to say ‘yes’. Help me to trust you in these times and know that your answer, is best for me. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

How well do we settle into God’s plan of action when it is not what we prayed for? Can we believe that He is working even what seems difficult, unfair and unfavorable for our good? What would it take for us to surrender all our longings to Him and trust that He can bring blessing in our life regardless?

Be Greatly Blessed!