What REV GOV?

EDITORIAL

THE talk of a Revolutionary Government could fall into a pattern of a conspiracy theory by joining together the events of the blast that killed scores of people in Jolo Sulu last August 24 noontime.

By painting a picture of chaos, the revolutionary government might get the push which advocates wanted. But unfortunately it did not catch fire, and ironically because of wrong covid timing.

In fact the big chunk of the officialdom and the citizenry and even including the military, the palace itself, plus the clergy have frowned on the concept of a revolutionary government because the Nation has many other things more urgent to do like surviving the pandemic.

Its advocates are pushing for a Constitutional amendment towards Federalism thru People’s Initiative method. But the advocates, have not even gone first base in getting 2million signatures which are yet to be verified one by one by the Comelec. With the pandemic around, this cannot be done.

Many people suspect that the advocates are just floating the idea because the bottom line is, their (?) desire to perpetuate the 75-year old Duterte in power after his term ends in 2022. This is unfair. The man is sick and weak, a new leader must now be groomed and this is urgent. In reality, Dutert declared last weekend that he now wants to rest. His biggest burden now is to leave the country leadership in good and capable hands.

With the present problems besetting the Nation, nobody is willing to take up the cudgels of leadership except for the once-reluctant but now eager to serve, VPLeni Robredo.

Since the Rev Gov scare did not catch fire, the palace quickly issued a denial that it does not support the revolutionary government. That should settle the noise. It’s annoyingly distracting our focus on fighting and surviving the pandemic.

Analyze that there is no logic in Rev Gov now. Is there a revolution going on? — except the NPA communist scare? If one leads a new Rev-Gov now, he has then effectively abandoned the democratic order and could be liable for sedition.

And if Rev Gov happens to be led by Duterte, then he shall have left the democratic presidency vacant. And therefore, automatically the vice president takes over and fights the Rev Gov. Technically that’s how it goes. Moreover, the military in general is not in favor of a Rev Gov. They are tired of fighting winless battles.

Since Duterte said he is not really in favor of the Rev Gov, then he must order to put a stop to it, NOW!

This country has so many things to do in the midst of this pandemic and terroristic bombings the latest of which was in Jolo. A Rev Gov is not, we believe a timely option.

So Lets talk about it some other time.