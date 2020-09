TESDA – Negros Oriental OIC and Public Information Officer Beth Aimee Tubog (center) announces there are 24 Technical-Vocational Education Institutions (TVIs) in the province which have been recognized by the agency to roll out flexible learning systems for tech-voc learners during this quarantine period. She shared this information during a PIA-IATF-EID “Straight from the Source” Press Briefing held on Aug. 25, 2020 at the BOM Office, Perdices Coliseum, Dumaguete City. (PIA7-NegOr)