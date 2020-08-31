Trainers training for contact tracers

Teams of contact tracers from the Dumaguete City Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office underwent a two-day training seminar for trainers recently so the same teams can capacitate the barangay and local contact tracers.

Since Dumaguete City is a major destination for arriving Locally Stranded Individuals, OFWs, Authorized Persons Outside of Residence and Returning Overseas Filipinos, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo cited the need to establish strong coordination with NOPPO and other Local Government Units to effectively conduct contact tracing of suspected or confirmed COVID cases for prompt identification, isolation and treatment.

Mayor Remollo also met with NOPPO Director Police Col. Arnel Banzon to strengthen the partnership of various teams of contact tracers working in concert with the Provincial Task Force MEID to manage the entry of returning residents and keeping the larger population safe from COVID transmission.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla said that typically members of the contact tracers team include health workers, policemen, personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection, local officials, medical technologists, among other relevant individuals.

Aside from contact tracer teams of Dumaguete City and NOPPO, teams from Valencia, Bacong, Sibulan and Canlaon City attended the training seminar.