EDITORIAL

In the wild wild west, the wanton killings were stopped when all citi-zens of the west bore arms, but not after a long quest for responsible gun holders. Responsible gun holders must go along with the right to bear arms.

The famous Second Amendment which the U.S adopted , has defined the rights of the people to bear arms. It provides U.S. citizens the right to bear arms…. Having used guns and other arms to ward off the English in 1791, the amendment was originally created to give citizens the opportunity to fight back against a tyrannical federal government. That’s how citizens started to have guns.

In 2016, the Supreme Court again ruled that stun guns and, indeed “all instruments that constitute bearable arms,” are protected under the Second Amendment.

While the right to bear arms is regularly debated in the court of public opinion, it is the Supreme Court whose opinion matters most. Thus there is an ongoing public battle over gun ownership rights . This is also a relevant issue now under the “new normal” in the Philippines.

In the case of recent unsolved exrajudicial killings in Dumaguete and elsewhere in Negros Oriental, the issue of citizens invoking the right to bear arms to protect themselves becomes more relevant.

As the saying goes: “if guns are outlawed, then only the outlaws will have guns.”

Unfair for citizens who must also equally exercise their rights to protect themselves in the pursuit of life, liberty and equal protection of our laws.