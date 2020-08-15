Tanjay: JO workers “refuse” pay increase!

It is news enough when a man bites a dog. So is it also news enough when workers refuse to accept pay increases.

But this is too good to be true:

The situation in Tanjay is different: workers who rallied with placards claim, their job orders’ pay of P200 remain but the balance of their pay increase of P338 was given to somebody else, they claim.

In short, officially their pay was raised to pP338 daily fromP200 but the difference did not reach the workers.

Is it true then that the balance went to a high Tanjay official thru his private secretary? This has yet to be proven.

But true enough, this information prompted most of the l,700 job orders and casuals to hold a protest rally.

Before a case reaches the Ombudsman, perhaps the city executive will investigate if this report is true . If so a case of estafa has to be filed, and if guilty as convicted, the guilty one must repay the workers, when the case is decided on its finality.