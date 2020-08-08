Sucalit refutes VM’s kill-stats

Dumaguete Chief of Police P/Lt Col Mark Gifter Sucalit has refuted the claims of Vice Mayor Alan Gel Cordova that the figures of unsolved murders is 640 and 177 homicides from July 2016 to Feb 10, 2020..

Instead , in a letter to the City Vice Mayor dated June 15 a month before Corodva’s expose in July, the city chief of police said that from 2013 to June 2020 there were only 167 unsolved murders and 14 homicides in Dumaguete City where he and Cordova have jurisdiction.

Sucalit intimated that Cordova’s figures must include those outside of Dumaguete city.

He said Cordova did not specify where the murders were committed, presuming that it was in Dumaguete being his area of office as vice mayor. Cordova, Sucalit said the figures only cover 2013 to June 2020. Earlier dates had surely less incidents he noted.

Sucalit also noted in his report to Cordova that before Mayor Remollo assumed here were an average of 26 murders a year and 2 homicides.

From 2016 when Remollo assumed as mayor there were an average of 17 murders and one homicide a year.

Virtually most of the murders and homicides were committed by motorcycle riding in tandem with helmets and or bonnets covered the assasins’ faces.

That is why the City Council is proposing to ban tinted helmets but with the Pandemic, where face masks are mandatory, the proposed ordinance is temporarily mooted.

Below are Sucalit’s stastistics submitted to Vice Mayor Cordova last Jue 15: