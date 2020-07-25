SPORT Park country’s best soon 80% done

The sprawling 1.7-hectare Sports Park along the Rizal Bouelvard from the PressClub to the Bethel fronting the sea will b ecome the next LANDMARK for tourism and sports competitions and exhibitions for the entire Visayas and Mindanao areas.

This relaxing respite for the people will also host, joggers , hikers and biking enthusiasts , to tour around the area morning and evening, definitely a wholesome place of relaxation FOR FREE not only for City folks but for all people.

It can also host concerts and cultural shows. It has also a place to dine out for the famous tempura, balut, and a respite for a wholesome massage to cap the day for the people. In short, sports, tourism and cultural activities will be the main attraction in this soon to be finished SPORTS PARK of Dumaguete.