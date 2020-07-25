SPORT Park country’s best soon 80% done

By
Negros Chronicle
-

The sprawling 1.7-hectare Sports Park along the Rizal Bouelvard  from the PressClub to the Bethel fronting the sea will b ecome  the next LANDMARK for tourism and sports competitions and exhibitions  for the entire Visayas and Mindanao areas.

This relaxing respite for the people will also host, joggers , hikers  and biking enthusiasts ,  to tour around the area morning and evening, definitely a wholesome place of relaxation FOR FREE not only for City folks but for all people.

It can also host concerts and cultural shows. It has also a place to dine out for the famous tempura, balut, and a respite for a wholesome massage to cap the day for the people.  In short, sports, tourism and cultural activities will be the   main attraction in this soon to be finished SPORTS PARK of Dumaguete.

