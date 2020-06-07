Social Pensions for the needy seniors released

Personnel from the Office of Senior Citizens Af-fairs and City Social Welfare and Development Office completed this week the pay-out of social pensions for eligible senior citizens in Barangays Motong, Pulantubig, Bunao, Taclobo, Piapi, Cadawinonan and Tabuc-tubig at P 3, 000 each beneficiary covering the first semester of the year 2020.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo instructed OSCA and CSWD to coordinate with the barangay officials concerned so that appropriate venues are identified and health protocols are observed during the distribution. Advance notice for the recipients must also be given.

City Social Welfare and Development Officer Lilibeth Filipinas shares the criteria of DSWD Region 7 in choosing who among the senior citizens are eligible to receive the social pension, as follows: