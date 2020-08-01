Slow bounce back of local industries

The local governments are now trying to reactivate the small industries thru the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises MSMEs Development Council (MSMEDC) —or whatever is left of it, after the rise of the pandemic three months ago which has caused a big slump on the economy.

The entrepreneurs of the province which fall under the micro, small and medium met in a hastily called Summit at the capitol convention center to help strengthen and encourage MSMEs to bounce back economically and recover of what’s le3ft of it from the impact of COVID 19.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo recently spoke before major stakeholders of the local ICT Industry to share his plans to support IT investments and BPO companies in Dumaguete City in view of the city’s continued inclusion in the Next Wave Cities classification, as announced on June 30, 2020.

To celebrate this feat and in line with the 11th Anniversary of ICT Association of Dumaguete and Negros Oriental, the organization hosted a Webinar.

First on priority list is food impact, and agricultural replanting…on how people can start sustaining themselves despite the economic slump down. Many have not yet reported back to work due to the labor slow down

The Tourism, transportation and agriculture sector are the hardest hit in the province.

These sectors have highlighted the province’s economic ventures and programs to increase rice and corn productivity being the staple food of the residents, increase poultry and livestock productivity as well as vegetable production.

Local tourism is first encouraged before the national and international domestic market returns even with still much uncertainty ….the forecast is just to look after Christmas for a possible come back to economic mainstream. But even with the gift giving spree on Christmas, the economic slump could extend up to March next year.

Negros Oriental could yet be among the first among provinces, to re-activate its micro medium and small industries through Executive Order 24 series of 2020 in reconstituting the MSME industries to promote, support, strengthen, and encourage the growth and development as catalysts of employment generation, self-sufficiency, and economic recovery.

“DOLE also admitted that not a single industry, meaning private industry has returned to its old income level. Most if not every industry is operating at a loss because labor inputes have also not returned to normal.

Supplies and materials have not resumed regular shipment. Air cargo service itself today in mid-July still takes two weeks to arrive in what should have been 24 hours only. Taking the plane with social distancing makes it a losing proposition to resume regular flights. No one is allowed to travel without health and covid clearances otherwise, they cannot cross borders yet. Every arrival from outside the province has to go on l4 day quarantine even if they have Covid health clearances from DOH.