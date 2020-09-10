27.6 C
Dumaguete
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Piapi gym long awaited is done!

By
Negros Chronicle
-

After several years, the long awaited construction of a covered court or gymnasium for the North City Elementary School was finally completed today and marked with simple inauguration rites led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and 2nd District Cong. Manuel Sagarbarria along with the top Deped officials of the City Schools Division.

Present during the covered court’s inauguration are Schools Division Supt. Cyrus Elejorde, Dr. Juditha Mapue, Piapi Punong Barangay Charlemagne Bantilan and Kagawad Clark L. Labi.

NCES Principal Lilibeth Estrosos expressed gratitude to all the agencies involved in the construction of such a vital facility where the faculty, staff and pupils can now conduct various activities sheltered against the elements regardless of the weather condition.

City Covid frontliners to get P18.5M “bonus”

By
Negros Chronicle
-

More than a thousand City Government regular, casual and job order employees, who rendered service at the time when the city was placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine in the whole month of April 2020, will each receive the maximum amount of COVID hazard pay at P 500./day.

Mayor Remollo said that among those who will receive the P 500/day hazard pay provided that they were present based on the DTRs of the health workers, traffic enforcers, social workers, veterinarians, City Economic Enterprises, first responders, environmental technicians, Contract of Services of Barangay Public Safety Officers, Discipline Zone enforcers, BHWs along with the employees of GSO, Public Market, slaughterhouse, transport terminal, septage treatment plant, Sanggu-niang Panlungsod, among other offices.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo lauded the members of the City Council for approving today the supplemental appropriation of P 18.5 million in recognition to the services of the government employees to enforce the rules and local health protocols while the city was under ECQ.

Councilor Lilani Ramon, Chairperson of the Committee on Finance and Appropriation, shepherded the approval of the budget request of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo to fund the grant of hazard pay as provided under Department of Budget and Management Circular No. 2020-1.

Elected officials are not among those entitled to receive the hazard pay.

The amount that each qualified employee gets depends on the number of days that he or she was physically present at his work station from April 3 to 30, 2020.

The savings from the Personal Services of various funded vacant positions from the different offices for the period January to June 2020 of the current budget were reverted and appropriated to fund the hazard pay for the employees.

Deeper than LGBT case

By
Ely Dejaresco
-

EDITORIAL

The “celebrated” case of US trooper Pemberton vs. LGBT victim Miss or Mr Laude is much deeper than an ordinary homicide case.

If Pemberton were an ordinary American tourist, the story would not land on the headlines. But because he was a US marine, it made a big political issue, out of a case of an ordinary drunkard vs a prostitute case.

The anti-US buggy which is China is fanning the case as if to explode, that is an opinion. Issue: why favor an American trooper to be released after 5 years when he is sentenced to 10 years for homicide downgraded from murder? The issue is political, more than an LGBT case.

How much more a US soldier, locked in a special solo aircon cell at camp Aguinaldo? That is for the Visiting Forces Agreement to answer. Simple China vs. US political issue.

Let’s count the days and focus on the case itself: records show that in sum, Pemberton was already in jail for 3,690 days /365 days that is ten (10) which covers 2,142 day actual time in jail served; 1,548 days of GCTA good conduct days totals 3,690/ 365 days = 10 years. So RTC Branch 74 orders Pemerton’s release for sentence served.

Issue: no proof of Pemberton’s good conduct behavior because he was solo in a special cell away from Bilibid Prison miles away in main Camp Aguinaldo; no proof of evaluation and recommendation of good conduct by the jail management. Thus the uproar of a premature release.

Solution : show proof of good conduct. But what proof when he was confined solitary in a special jail even away from Bilibid where ordinary criminals are locked up. —but in main camp Aguinaldo, in a special aircon solo room ,— is that a hotel?

Morale: the trouble is that we give special treatment to Americans who in their country even discriminate against black, brown, Asian and non-whites. All our pinoy migrants the U.S. there agree. Pero gahilum ra.

As an ordinary brown Filipino, what would you feel?

THAT: IS THE ISSUE, my friend.

Congress online at district levels

By
Negros Chronicle
-

The second  district has on-going projects worth P549M and another tranch is coming at P951M, hopefully  to hit Cong Sagarbarria’s total project proposals of P1.5Billion just for the second district. At Photo, If Congress can attend sessions on line, like what Rep Sagar is doing,  then there is no more need for them to be always in the Batasan hall. Like Rep Manuel Sagarbarria, he even attends committee hearings like this on trade in Dumaguete. In this manner, legislators can have more time in their districts. This new Normal could bring millions of savings of congressmen’s budget , instead realign them  for district projects.

Mapua offers online engineering and IT degrees

By
Negros Chronicle
-

Mapúa University, the Philippines’ leading school for engineering and information technology education, is set to offer six new Commission on Higher Education (CHED)-approved fully online bachelor’s degree programs in the fields of engineering and information technology this academic year 2020 to 2021.

Expanding Mapúa Digital Academics (MDA), the University will offer fully online undergraduate degrees in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Computer Science, and Information Technology, with credentials equal to their regular (classroom-based) bachelor’s degree programs.

MDA is Mapúa’s online learning platform for fully online programs powered by its learning management system, Cardinal EDGE or Education in a Digital and Global Environment. This initiative bolsters the school’s reputation as an international domain through the programs it is supporting, reaching students and professional learners across the Philippines and the globe.

While in the program, students will explore and experience Mapúa’s topnotch digital education and enjoy the following benefits: (1) utilize the featured tools in Cardinal EDGE such as Blackboard, complemented by huge electronic databases of educational materials – Wiley Plus and Cengage – which feature digital resources like recorded lectures, references, modules, and course assessments that are accessible online regardless of time and location; (2) increase their academic opportunities through Coursera, which offers access to 4,300 courses and microcredentials from 200+ globally recognized organizations and institutions; (3) experience ubiquitous learning where they can access learning materials and study anywhere; (4) undergo self-paced learning for materials can be visited at a time that doesn’t interfere with other commitments; and (5) boost their academic freedom for they can learn on their own schedule, accomplish coursework suitable to their time, and even learn while working and growing professionally.

The fully online programs of Mapúa will also provide students the same quality of education as their on-campus counterparts. Students will experience the same outcomes-based education approach (OBE), which Mapúa pioneered in 2006 and is now a byline of the Philippine education system. The University follows the OBE framework, which is a learner-centered approach that outlines the principles and expectations of the institution for its students and, of equal note, its teachers as well. Through this approach, students will be equipped with competencies needed to be successful practitioners of industries in the country and abroad.

Mapúa’s fully online bachelor’s degree programs will be open to students in and outside Metro Manila, internationally based students who want to gain a Mapúa degree, working students, and adults who want to finish their bachelor’s degree.

