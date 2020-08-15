EDITORIAL

With the advent of school opening season, both public and private schools are now in their respective dilemma whether or not, —-and how will school opening be like on August 24, if at all will push through. It is truly a school opening nightmare both for parents , teachers and students because this is the first time it has happened in history.

Parents and students alike would want to know the overall strategy of local schools regarding school opening.

What is now the new normal for those schooling in Dumaguete public and private schools ? What has changed and what has not?

Many if not most elementary high school and college students come from other towns….even more in number than Dumaguete. With the lockdown on transport, land, air and sea, what is the consequence in the most likely reduction of enrolment in Dumaguete private and public schools? Inevitable.

Definitely every educator is expecting that quality education under the pandemic lockdowns will not be the same. We hope schools can convince the parents to enroll their children and answer how quality in education will be compromised under these unusual conditions.

The cost of education is aggravated by the cost of food and transportation… Will the cost of education in Dumaguete under the pandemic remain as cheap or as expensive?

Nobody can yet imagine how this no-face-to-face schooling will look like….we even doubt if local schools and educators can describe or picture the scenario of school opening, just for our parents to understand and be assured of the safety of their children.

Do schools have credible statistics to show how physically, financially and mentally capable and how literate and able can our students and teachers to go online for the first time?

In the school year that ended with this pandemic, does DepEd have statistics on how many failed in how many subjects? Or did everybody get a passing mark?

WE SUPPOSE THAT the salaries of teachers and staff are not affected by the pandemic, but quality education could be drastically reduced and affected, while students pay the same tuition and matriculation fees in private schools.