With the advent of school opening season,  both public and private schools are now  in their respective dilemma  whether or not, —-and how will school opening  be like on August  24, if at all  will push through.   It is truly  a school opening nightmare both for parents , teachers and students  because this is the first time it has happened in history.

Parents and students alike would want to know the   overall strategy of local schools  regarding  school opening.

What is now the new normal for those  schooling  in Dumaguete public and private schools ?  What has changed and what has not?

Many if not most elementary high school and college  students come from other towns….even more in number  than Dumaguete.       With the lockdown on transport,  land, air and sea,   what is the consequence  in the most likely reduction of  enrolment  in Dumaguete private and public schools?  Inevitable.

Definitely  every educator is expecting  that quality education under the pandemic lockdowns will not   be the same.  We hope schools can  convince the parents to enroll   their children  and answer  how quality in education will be compromised under these  unusual conditions.

The cost of education is aggravated by the cost of food and transportation… Will the cost of education in Dumaguete  under the pandemic   remain  as  cheap or as  expensive?

  1. Nobody can yet imagine how this no-face-to-face schooling  will look like….we even doubt if local schools and educators can   describe   or picture  the scenario of school opening, just  for our parents to understand and be assured of the safety of their children.

Do schools  have credible statistics to show how physically, financially  and mentally  capable and how  literate and able can our students and teachers to go online   for the first time?

In the school year that ended with this pandemic, does DepEd have statistics on how many failed in how many subjects? Or did everybody get a passing mark?

WE SUPPOSE THAT the salaries of teachers and staff are not affected by the pandemic, but quality education could be drastically reduced and affected, while students pay the same tuition and matriculation fees in private schools.

