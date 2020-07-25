Rainy days are here again! So is Dengue!

Rainy days are here again—and so is dengue!

A ranking official of the Department of Health in Negros Oriental said Dumaguete City has the highest number of dengue cases in Negros Oriental to date.

Dr. Socrates Villamor, DOH-NegOr head, said Dumaguete leads with the highest number of dengue cases since January 2020 of 196 reported cases.

Dumaguete is followed by Sibulan (163), Bais City (120), Guihulngan City (91), Siaton (91), Tanjay City (90), Vallehermoso (73), Manjuyod (60), Valencia (52), and Bacong (43).

Dr. Liland Estacion, Assistant Head of the Integrated Provincial Health Office said two deaths of children, ages 6 and 9, from Vallehermoso and Tanjay City, respectively, were also recorded.

Estacion said, the death rate this year, is lower compared to last year, with a total of 17 deaths for 2019. She said they are observing lower cases this year brought by the strict health measures imposed by the government because of COVID-19.

DOH NegOr recorded a 48% drop of dengue cases this year from January to July, Dr. said Villamor.

Villamor said dengue cases in Negros Oriental is lower compared to other provinces in Central Visayas, which he said, is in a verge of an epidemic. “We are already at a threshold for an epidemic. Thankfully, it did not happen,” he said.

He added Local Government Units should continue programs against dengue and the coronavirus pandemic.

Villamore reminds the public to follow the 4s strategy against dengue. This includes constant Search and Destroy operations of mosquito bridging sites; self-protection measures by wearing long clothes; seeking early consultation when experiencing signs and symptoms; and supporting fogging or spraying, especially in areas with a high number of dengue cases.

Dumaguete City Dengue Coordinator Leticia Flores said they are strictly conducting search and destroy campaigns every third Saturday of the month to curb dengue cases in the city. Flores said they are constantly monitoring each barangay for compliance following strict orders from Mayo Felipe Antonio Remollo.—Ryan J. Sorote