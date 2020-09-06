Home Opinion Radyo Patrol will soon resume airing

Radyo Patrol will soon resume airing

By
Ely Dejaresco
-

NEWS NOTES

When the national news team of  RADYO/TV patrol of ABS CBN signed off Friday, we  vet-erans in the news field for the last half a century,  also know how it feels to sign off from the airlanes  even at the  utmost reluctance of both news reporters and news audience as well..

-o0o-

We also had our experience of signing off the air…We remember that day in exactly Sept 22, 1972 when Pres Marcos declared martial law, all over the country….We were then the  news and public affairs anchors at the defunct DYSR AM Silliman Radio at 10,000 watts power.

-o0o-

We remember how we also bid goodbye to our audience as we signed off and went off  air for the last time,  without knowing when our voices will be heard once more  back on air because of martial law. But one thing different, ALL radio tv stations were closed down by President Marcos…Today, , only one but  the biggest news network was denied the renewal of their franchise.  It has virtually divided the nation in terms of media patronage.

-o0o-

But before we knew it, one year later in l973, we were back again on air but in a different normal so to speak… We recall that coming back on air under the aeges of martial law  had a different kind of aura on air because  news was litterally   censored, news was  selected and there was  no sense of freedom in airing the news during martial law.  Soldiers at the PC (Phil  Constabulary, predecessor of the PNP)   headquarters had to first review our news scripts before airing…..

-o0o-

We remember some tricky journalsits’ sneaking their hard headedness and their  passion for freedom of the press,  tricked the news censors by submitting a different script for  censorship, but  aired a different version on air. They risked their necks then on martial law but as younger newsmen then, they always loved to cut edges and luckily they were not caught.  It could have cost their livelihood forever with their  still very young children during the martial law years.

-o0o-

But come l986 we were also here to cover the restoration of our freedom in the  historic EDSA  peoples revolution, when once more the aire of freedom was restored.

Long story short, the gains of EDSA  once more  painted  a new brand of journalism under the new l987 constitution.

-o0o-

FEARLESS FORECAST

In the case of ABS CBN, our calculated but fearless and  forecast is that the news team many of whom are our friends and colleagues over the years,   will soon be back on air. But maybe with a different brand, a different call sign, and an different name ,  image and perhaps a new owner….

-o0o-

.But sure as the sun rises in the east, we believe   The ABS CBN  news team will soon be back on air, so long as the players of the industry will  keep their faith, their passion   and their   love  of their noble profession  as purveyors of public information and entertainment…

-o0o-

No worries, the ABS news team will be back  sooner than you think…. but maybe with a different  name  under a new call sign and a brand new jingle……..that is our fearless forecast in honoring our  colleagues in the  media…….

