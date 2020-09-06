Radyo Patrol will soon resume airing

NEWS NOTES

When the national news team of RADYO/TV patrol of ABS CBN signed off Friday, we vet-erans in the news field for the last half a century, also know how it feels to sign off from the airlanes even at the utmost reluctance of both news reporters and news audience as well..

-o0o-

We also had our experience of signing off the air…We remember that day in exactly Sept 22, 1972 when Pres Marcos declared martial law, all over the country….We were then the news and public affairs anchors at the defunct DYSR AM Silliman Radio at 10,000 watts power.

-o0o-

We remember how we also bid goodbye to our audience as we signed off and went off air for the last time, without knowing when our voices will be heard once more back on air because of martial law. But one thing different, ALL radio tv stations were closed down by President Marcos…Today, , only one but the biggest news network was denied the renewal of their franchise. It has virtually divided the nation in terms of media patronage.

-o0o-

But before we knew it, one year later in l973, we were back again on air but in a different normal so to speak… We recall that coming back on air under the aeges of martial law had a different kind of aura on air because news was litterally censored, news was selected and there was no sense of freedom in airing the news during martial law. Soldiers at the PC (Phil Constabulary, predecessor of the PNP) headquarters had to first review our news scripts before airing…..

-o0o-

We remember some tricky journalsits’ sneaking their hard headedness and their passion for freedom of the press, tricked the news censors by submitting a different script for censorship, but aired a different version on air. They risked their necks then on martial law but as younger newsmen then, they always loved to cut edges and luckily they were not caught. It could have cost their livelihood forever with their still very young children during the martial law years.

-o0o-

But come l986 we were also here to cover the restoration of our freedom in the historic EDSA peoples revolution, when once more the aire of freedom was restored.

Long story short, the gains of EDSA once more painted a new brand of journalism under the new l987 constitution.

-o0o-

FEARLESS FORECAST

In the case of ABS CBN, our calculated but fearless and forecast is that the news team many of whom are our friends and colleagues over the years, will soon be back on air. But maybe with a different brand, a different call sign, and an different name , image and perhaps a new owner….

-o0o-

.But sure as the sun rises in the east, we believe The ABS CBN news team will soon be back on air, so long as the players of the industry will keep their faith, their passion and their love of their noble profession as purveyors of public information and entertainment…

-o0o-

No worries, the ABS news team will be back sooner than you think…. but maybe with a different name under a new call sign and a brand new jingle……..that is our fearless forecast in honoring our colleagues in the media…….