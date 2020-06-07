RACE AGAINST TIME VS COVID-19

ONE VOICE

THERE ARE 8 BILLION HUMANS on earth threatened by a tiny Covid-19 virus whose effects on the world economy are pushing the world into possibly the greatest recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Many nations are forced into the semi-opening of their economies to save mankind from economic annihilation which might come before that of a medical catastrophe- if a cure is not found soon enough. It is something that has to be done.

It is said that our “immune system has not changed, no cure has been found for victims and no vaccine created to prevent the virus from attacking”. Yet- governments are forced to calibrate opening up their economies because prolonged lockdowns can eventually (God forbid) produce riots and looting.

Better slow deaths in hospitals in batches than widespread immediate deaths on the streets due to community violence ( due to lack of food) that no security force on earth might be able to contain.

With those grim prospects, the race to find the vaccine to prevent Covid-19 and that of a drug to help Covid-19 victims recuperate fast has become a global Priority A activity. There are currently at least 100 developing vaccines, in various stages of testings in many laboratories worldwide. Funding is being pooled.

The WHO (World Health Organization) has pooled about S8-Billion of pledges from many nations and the CEPI ( Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation) raised $2-B to combat the virus. Nations like the USA, China, UK, the European Union and Japan have their own independent sovereign budgets for anti-Covid work.

Is mankind winning the race against time before we drop off the cliff to Apocalypse 2020-2021?

Unfortunately, Covid-19 is terribly contagious but – on the other hand- fortunately -is not lethal with death rates ranging only between 5- 15% of those infected depending on the gravity of the national contagion. The current toll is over 5 million infected and over 400,000 deaths worldwide. Not anywhere near the 60 million deaths of the Spanish Flu in 1918-1920. (Isn’t it amazing why we are getting an every 100-year virus attack?)

The First good news is Remdesivir, the first US FDA (Food and Drug

Authority) approved cure for sick Covid patients tested first in New York Shore Hospital which reduced the recovery time of victims from 15 to 11 days- a drop of close to 30%. This resulted in the sound of clinking champagne glasses as it improves the survival rate of infected humans.

But what kind of vaccine is the be-all and end-all drug? What is being searched for is a vaccine that will be inoculated on humans twice ( therefore we need 16 billion vaccines) that will allow man to form the anti-bodies to combat Covid-19 before it attacks the immune system.

According to Cornell Alliance of Science, there are five front-running vaccines being developed in this fatal race against time game.

No.1 is China’s Cansino (but which recently developed, however, a stumbling block last May 22). We are not certain if this is the same “China Sino Farm” that DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III (seconded by his patron President Digong) revealed could produce the vaccine by September of this year.

A cruel Western imperialist joke says China should be the first to discover the vaccine, after all, they invented the Covid-19 virus in Wuhan, where it was first officially spotted.

Many bettors are placing their hats on (No 2 bet) Oxford University who is reportedly also on Phase II of three phases of vaccine tests. The bright boys at Oxford University also announced with bravado the vaccine will be available by September of this year. Really?

Race versus China?

But the more publicized one has to be the one (ranked No 3) which is by Moderna Therapeutics based in Cambridge, Massachusetts which has been given the green light by the FDA USA to proceed to Phase II after hurdling Phase I.

In a record time of 63 days, Moderna in Phase I tested 45 patients (ages 18-45) 8 people of which produced antibodies much larger than those found on those found in recovered Covid-19 patients. What’s most important is the vaccine did not produce harmful side effects on the tested humans which is a Phase I main lookout.

Moderna is now on its Phase II involving 600 participants (no age limits) and then Phase III is the final test of efficacy by involving 10,000 testing humans.

There was clapping of hands at Moderna when it announced the vaccine could be produced by the end of December this year or early January in 2021. This is faster than the preliminary forecast that the earliest- “the” vaccine will be first made available will be from 12-18 months.

Of course, the monstrous problem of the manufacturing and distribution of Moderna’s vaccine is still a huge logistic wall to be overhauled. Will they be franchised to manufacturers abroad?

What about the billions needed in disposable syringes, glass vials for the vaccine and wipes? Who will manufacture them? What nations and types of individuals will be given priority for administering the vaccine? It is still a giant managerial and physical challenge since th market is 8 billion individuals.

(The No 4 and 5 ranked vaccines by Cornell are China’s Sinovac and Inovio). Who will win the race at the oval curve and be humanity’s hero with everlasting bragging rights?

The other piece of good news from out of Florida is that the Covid-19 virus is a slowly mutating (or stable) pathogen unlikely to mutate significantly so as to be able to dodge a vaccine. Great comfort.

In fact, it has been fancied that the relative success of these early tests has been because of our world experience in battling Sars and the Middle East viruses which are deemed cousins of Covid-19in a jocular sense.

In layman’s terms, how do we understand how the vaccine will work?

The vaccine is a virus injected in the man-body which has similar but not the actual genetics of Covid-19 virus. Because of its similarity to its own, Covid 10 does not see the virus as foreign and thereby assimilates it to its genetic infrastructure.

Because it is a fake Covid 19, this small structural change blocks and prevents the Covid 19 from growing and replicating and allows the body time to create antibodies to repulse Covid-19 thus preventing human infection.

This is one time, wherein “faking” something can be such a good thing.

Has human intelligence finally found the antidote from this wily veerus ( as President Digong calls it) and proves once again that of all the species on earth it is only the Homo Sapiens (man) which has the brains to create tools to protect himself from a hostile environment.

You may have forgotten, but remember that we humans are the only species on earth that are created after the Goodness and Likeness of God.

So- let us keep praying we will finally find the elixir vs Covid-19. And, then, hey-know who to give thanks to after.

Let us not be like the nine of the ten lepers that Jesus cured. Only one of the ten cured lepers came back to give thanks. Shalom!

