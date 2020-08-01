Quarantine for newly deployed Covid-hit PNP

Even the Police station needs a Covid C19 quarantine area.

Thus the City is now building a big room for newly deployed policemen from other areas who need to be first quarantined lest they be carriers of Covid19. This is the latest precautionary measure done by the city government to protect the people from the C19 Virus.

In compliance to the instruction of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Chairperson of the City’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, a quarantine facility for active personnel of the Philippine National Police, auxiliary police and Non-Uniform Personnel in Dumaguete City has been prepared for their exclusive use.

City Chief-of-Police Lt. Col. Mark Gifter Sucalit coordinated with Mayor Remollo and City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla for the provision of beds, utilities and personal hygiene kits of the quarantine facility that will be utilized for officers and staff of the Dumaguete PNP who might have been exposed to a suspected COVID patient or newly-arrived personnel for deployment or assignment in the city as APOR.

Both the City IATF-EID and the PNP will provide the required meals, health workers and other supplies for the concerned personnel, who will be considered as PUMs, thus shall be quarantined for 14-days as part of the mandatory health protocol.

Mayor Remollo and Lt. Col. Sucalit expressed gratitude to City Schools Division Supt. Gregorio Cyrus Elejorde and Dumaguete City High School Principal Alden A. Rabina for consenting to the use of one school building for the purpose of providing the PNP personnel with a safe and adequate quarantine facility.