Priests reshuffled in NegOr.

Not only the police, teachers and workers, but even parish priests are now reshuffled within the Diocese of Dumaguete, perhaps as if to say: to avoid too much familiarization (which could breed contempt) .

Diocesan Bishop Julito Cortes has announced the reshuffle of his key lieutenants from the biggest to the smallest parish in the province.

Some like it, some don’t. Some say it is a welcome respite for a strict, inconsiderate, dictatorial, and very earthly if not ostentatious leader of the flock in their parish.

Some also say that they would not want to let go of such a good shepherd never before assigned in their parishes. They found a Christlike example of their parish priest so they don’t want to let go of him .

But there is nothing permanent in this world except change and the diocesan parish priests are no exceptions. They are also reshuffled like chiefs of police. The new assignments according to the list of diocesan bishop Msgr. Julito Cortes: will be realeased this week.

As priests start their new assignments this month, Dumaguete Bishop Julito Cortes asks the clergy to be prophets especially amidst the pandemic.

“The appointments have been revealed. The mission begins,” concluded Father Jun Limbaga, outgoing Diocesan Chancellor, after he read the new assignments of priests during Chrism Mass at St. Catherine of Alexandria Cathedral Parish, Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Bishop Cortes said the reshuffling of priests was originally scheduled in April but was deferred because of the strict quarantine measures due to the pandemic.

He thought of rescheduling it in September, during the Feasts of the Victory of the Cross, as suggested by the Vatican, but there was already a clamor among the priests.

“With the MGCQ upon us, and with the clamor of some from our Clergy, we deemed it timely to celebrate it at the Feast of the Saint John Mary Vianney, the patron of Priest both religious and diocesan,” Cortes said.

During his homily, the prelate reminded the priests to be “prophets,” especially during this time of the pandemic as there are many who are hungry and without jobs and need the “good news of the Kingdom of God.”

“As prophets, we teach what is good according to the laws of God. Anything that is contrary to that, we have the obligation to teach and preacher, and to correct if necessary,” Cortes told The Chronicle.

“Yet, we have a national leadership fixated with terrorism, charter change, and the passing of the anti-terror bill,” Cortes said. “As hunger is a far less terrifying threat to our people,” he added.

Cortes encouraged the priests to “endure” and be purified for “greater service” for the Lord and neighbor. “As we re-new our anointing, we can respond to the wounds, the sins, and the worries of our Faithful,” he said.

The prelate said the COVID19 pandemic has taught everyone that everything is grace and that life and the opportunity to serve others is grace.

“There is no better time to show the world that we are God’s anointed ones by giving ourselves more fully to the people we have been tasked to serve,” the prelate said. – Ryan Christopher J. Sorote