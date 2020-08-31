Praise Your Way to Victory!

BROTHERS KEEPER

Sing to the LORD! Praise the LORD! He res-cues the oppressed from the power of evil people. (Jeremiah 20:13)

Have you praised the Lord today? Have you given thanks for all the grace He’s gifted us with?

Are you more focused on the problems of the day? Or on the wonders of our God?

The Bible encourages us to keep praises for the Lord constantly on our lips.

From the rising of the sun to its setting The name of the LORD is to be praised. (Psalm 113:3)

I will bless the LORD at all times; his praise shall continually be in my mouth. (Psalm 34:1)

In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. (1 Thessalonians 5:18)

Why does God keep telling us to praise and thank Him?

Is He some kind of egomaniac that demands everyone around Him to boost His self-esteem?

Of course not! Every instruction from God is given to us out of a deep love for us. They’re given to bless us and not to harm us. To make sure that we can receive God’s promises.

So why then does our loving Father want us to keep praise and thanksgiving on our lips?

It’s because when we praise God and saturate our spirit with thanksgiving, we’re in effect opening up ourselves to receive His blessings and promises!

You see, when we complain, worry, fear, throw a fit, or get depressed, we’re giving power to our problems.

On the other hand, when we turn our problems to God, praise Him and give thanks for His blessings, we’re choosing to believe in God and His promises.

When your heart rejoices because you know God’s fighting for you, you can be sure that victory is yours.

Take a look at Jehoshaphat. When he was surrounded by a great multitude of enemies, instead of giving in to fear and powerlessness, he and all the inhabitants of Judah and Jerusalem worshipped and praised the Lord.

Not only did God deliver them from the immediate danger, He also provided Jehoshaphat with peace on all sides of his kingdom for the rest of his rule. (2 Chronicles 20:1-30)

It’s important to see that Jehoshaphat did not try to escape from the problem or deny it.

Instead, he brought it to the Lord. He acknowledged that they were powerless against the impending danger and know not what to do.

But more importantly, they did not stop there. Instead of wallowing in despair, they remembered the greatness of God. They remembered that God alone is the ruler of all kingdoms. The all-powerful one. They remembered that if God is with them, there’s truly nothing to fear.

And so they worshipped Him, praised Him, and gave thanks to Him. And God delivered them.

Will you do the same today? Keep the praises of the Lord on your lips and see His victory come to pass in your life!

Be Greatly Blessed!

Action Steps:

Rejoice and praise the Lord throughout the day.

Praise Him when things are going well. Praise Him when you’re faced with challenges. Praise Him when you don’t know what else to do.

Praise Him. Worship Him. Give thanks to Him.

For He will fight the battles for us and we’ll be more than conquerors in life!

Let’s pray…

Prayer:

O Lord, blessed be your Name!

You are the King of kings, the Lord of lords.

You’re the giver of all good things, the nourishment for my soul.

You alone are my God. My Salvation. My Shepherd.

You’re my healing, my provider, my protector.

Nothing is too difficult for you.

Help me to keep your praises on my lips today Lord.

Help me to keep my focus on you and not my problems.

I will give thanks to you today. With all my heart and all my soul.

I’ll sing praises to you. For you alone are worthy. You alone are Holy.

I’ll tell of your wonderful deeds. So the world may know that you are God!

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!