Pope’s Views on kindness & COVID-19

YOUR WELLNESS

There is a danger, Pope Francis has warned, that the world will be hit by a virus which is even worse than Covid-19: selfish indifference.

Kindness is a virtue which can act as a vaccine to the virus of selfishness.

Yet kindness goes deeper than just being nice.

During Divine Mercy Sunday, the Pope pointed to the early Christian community as described in Acts, 2:44-45 where “all who believed were together and had all things in common; and they sold their possessions and goods and distributed them to all, as any had need.”

The Pope added: “This is not some ideology: it is Christianity.”

With the world facing the worst economic depression in 150 years, an economic model according to “Needs rather than greeds” is becoming a necessity.

“The present pandemic,” Francis said , “reminds us that there are no differences or borders between those who suffer. May we be profoundly shaken by what is happening all around us: the time has come to eliminate inequalities, to heal the injustice that is undermining the health of the entire human family.”

“There needs to be a resurrection of our common life,” the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said on Easter Sunday. By continuing our acts of kindness, large and small, then new life, and health, will emerge.