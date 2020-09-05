PhilHealth scam exposed in House

A member of Congress testified before the House Committee on Health investigating the Phil Health insurance mess by exposing one of the many specific schemes employed by unscrupulous doctors in connivance with both patients and PhilHealth member hospitals.

Congressman Democrito Mendoz Jr, son of the illustrious labor leader in Cebu offered his services as a lawyer which promted Mendoza to testify in Congress about the scheme.

He said this doctor whose name and hospitals he mentioned, and a triad cooperation: doctor, patient, and hospital, but declined to say it on the media.

The legislator said that the doctor had a special vehicle which recruited 20 patients daily who are members of PhilHealth. These patients will file admission forms in a private hospital and undergo a wellness program. They all had to be admitted as hospital patients.

Without the patients knowing, even if they were only hit with minor ailments such as arthritis, musle pain, headaches, among others, …having pre-signed the forms, it turned out that they were recorded as being sick with major ailments from tumors, cancer, brain damage, cardio vascular and heart deceases, which enabled a huge claims from Philhealth insurance.

Many claims were worth hundreds of thousands of pesos claim for major ailments. (Today Covid patients with acute sickness can claim as high as P700thousand pesos per patient.)

With thousands of similar patient cases and with so many similar doctors, one can imagine how P15Billion Philhealth funds were lost to corruption. Some are legitimate but falsified claims.

When NBI investigated, most patients refused to testify for fear of reprisals, or Maybe they were given shares of the loot and told to keep quiet. From 2013 to 2018, thousands of claims were made on PhilHealth.

How many were fake claims? And yet nobody testifies under pain of liquidation by the mafia at the PhilHealh.

Congressman Mendoza mentioned the names of the hospital involved in the illegal scheme during the Congress hearing. One testifier was killed obviously by the group to silence their testimonies. Many refused to testify before the NBI.

Rep Mendoza urged those who know of similar schemes to report the same to him or to PhilHealth.