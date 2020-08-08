Phil Health’s P15B anomaly

EDITORIAL

We do not mind if the billions of pesos in loses at the Phil Health insurance of the government is caused by the honest cost of doing business in this age of the pandemic..

But what is unforgivable is when billions are stolen from Phil Health by human vultures inside who disregard the fact that PhilHealth money stolen come mostly from the poor.

The Bible says that the biggest punishment is given to those who sin and take advantage of the poor and the oppressed through dishonesty and stealth.

For us the only credible reason advanced by PhilHealth for its P15billion loses is that there are now less contributions but more payoffs because of the Covid19 Pandemc. Meaning, there are now more hospitalized, quarantined, or sick at home than before. More payoffs and less contribution to Phil Health will render the agency bankrupt by 2022 and that is an election year. It will surely be a bad political disaster for the administration.

The Phil Health anomaly exposed at the Senate hearing states that last year Phil Health paid off P136billion in benefits and of that amount P10billion was potential lost to corruption . Next year under the same rotten sysem, if nothing is done, P240billion will be paid off and corruption will rise to P18-billion. There are 109 millioin members ofPhil Health, in 8500 health care facilities who fill up 35,000 claims a day and paysoff P2billion pesos a week. That’s as mighty voluminous transaction and we cannot discount the likely possibility that money is not stolen along the way.

The solution Phil Health suggests is to implement a massive computerization system that will eliminate red tape which is the main culprit in the billion peso fraud. Meaning, paper work passes so may hands, so many signatures required.

We therefore also suggest that government will reshuffle the red tapers, let a private firm audit PhilHealth, and work out things slowly but firmly making sure that red tape will be minimized, meaning less hands will bake the pie so more people can benefit from the product.