Parents will make the final decision if they will allow their children to continue their education in the upcoming school year, according to Education Secretary Leonor Briones

Amid concerns over the safety of students due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Detp of ‘education said enrollment for next school year would be voluntary and they would respect the decision of the parents.

.The Department of Education (DepEd) is preparing various options that would allow the school year to proceed without necessarily requiring students to go to school.

These distance learning alternatives include using printed modules or delivering educational content through technology, such as internet, television or radio.

“Parents will decide whether they will keep their children for several months – maybe 10 months at the very least – or take advantage or utilize the various options that DepEd is offering so that education of the children can continue,” sec leonor magtolis Briones Deped has set classes to open on August 24.

Sec. briones is a true blue negrense, and former chairman of the board of Silliman university, also a true blue sillimanian.

Addressing concerns regarding the opening of classes, Briones said their position is not in conflict with that of the President, who said that he prefers to have a vaccine first before allowing classes to resume.