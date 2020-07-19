Only negative of Covid19 can enter the city

Inter Agency Task Force chair Mayor Felipe Remollo said that only those officially documented NEGATIVE of Covid19 by virtue of a PCR test plus an official acceptance in writing by the City, can one enter Dumaguete city in the wake of apparent rising incidence of Covid19 by incoming residents.

Those getting out for important reasons should come back with the above said documents just like everyone else. No exceptions, no favoritism.

As required by the City IATF-EID “every person entering the territory of Negros Oriental by land, sea and air with Dumaguete City as the ultimate destination shall submit a negative RT-PCR test result (released not more than 72 hours prior to travel), procure a Certificate of Acceptance from the City of Dumaguete and undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in a facility designated for the purpose.”

Mayor Remollo noted that there were some instances when APORs and other LSIs, who bypassed the requirements, were tested positive after they arrived thus endangering the health and safety of the people not only in Dumaguete City but the entire province.

City Schools Division Supt. Gregorio Cyrus Elejorde said, the City’s IATF-EID is scouting for suitable Temporary Treatment Monitoring Facility as required by the Department of Health and other possible quarantine facilities for incoming LSIs, ROFs, OFWs and even APORs.