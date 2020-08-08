No mask means P3000 fine each

NEWS NOTES

ORDINANCE 65

The penalty is worth 100 face masks if you are caught, prosecuted and convicted for not wearing a face mask today when going out of your house.

This is how strict and protective the city government is these days. The only way you can get Covid19 is to breathe the virus floating on the air from those contaminated.

So the only way to avoid the virus is by wearing a face mask, otherwise two things can happen: either you spread or you get the virus yourself. So the solution for Ordinance 65 is just put a mask and cover your mouth and nose, this way we all protect each other from Covid19.

So far,, there is a very expensive vaccine and is not available yet in the local market . The waiting line is too long so while waiting for any affordable vaccine or medicine, wear that protective face mask okey?

A vaccine by the way, if injected produces anti bodies that will attack the virus if it comes along. Medicine is one that will cure the body once the virus is already implanted in your body. Today, both vaccine and medicine and not available yet costs five-digit figures which is crazy.

A mask to avoid the virus costs only P35 to 50 pesos. Failure to wear it if caught will cost you P3000. And if you are infected with , it could cost you 100thousand or more, —or your life. How much is your life worth?

So you see it is better to wear that mask than risk losing your life with an empty pocket.

Failure to comply with these mandatory health protocols shall be penalized as provided in Section 5 of the same ordinance.

Section 5 states that any violation will incur the penalties of a fine of P 3, 000.00 and suffer an imprisonment of ten (10) days for every count.

For violations of Sections 4.B, 4.C & 4.D of this ordinance, the business establishments will suffer the following penalties:

First Offense – One Thousand Pesos (Php1,000.00); Second Offense – Two Thousand Pesos (PhP2,000.00); Third Offense – Three Thousand Pesos (Php3,000.00)

And revocation of business permit.

The Philippine National Police will intensify the apprehension of violators of Ordinance No. 65 Series of 2020 otherwise known as COVID-19 Prevention Measures Ordinance of Dumaguete City.

Section 4.A of City Ordinance No. 65 provides that all persons who go out of their houses or residences, whether in contact with other persons or not, are required to wear protective mouth covering at all times

All business establishments are reminded to strictly comply with the health protocols and warned that repeated violations of the same of up to the third offense might result in the revocation of business permit.

Section 4 of City Ordinance No. 65 specifically provides mandatory compliance of the following:

All establishments in the course of their business are required to make available hand sanitizers, alcohol, hand wash area or similar sanitation provisions within the business premises at all times. All establishments and business enterprises are likewise required to conduct daily disinfection within their business premises. All establishments and business enterprises are required to maintain physical distancing as required by the COVID-19 national and local Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and related authorities.

In imposing this mandatory compliance, the City Government declares that “it is in the interest of Dumaguetenos to realize that any of us could be a carrier of the virus, and with the lack of test kits, we would never know whether or not we are. It is therefore prudent for each and every one take precaution in our dealings.”

Finally, the city government in coordination with the Dumaguete City Police, may provide a special detention cell or area solely intended for violators of this Ordinance and existing ordinances preventing the spread of COVID-19 virus.