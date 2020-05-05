No Fiestas this May muna; no public masses

For the first time in the 400-year history of the Diocese of Dumaguete and all of the country’s dioceses for that matter, the FIESTA MONTH OF MAY WILL BE DEVOID OF CELEBRATIONS OF PUBLIC HOLY MASSES AND FESTIVALS.

Diocesan bishop Msgr Julito Buhisan-Cortes, has announced to all parishes that until further notice, in this FIESTA MONTH OF MAY, there will still be no public Holy Masses in all parish churches in keeping with the on-going General Community Quarantine (GCQ) , a more “relaxed version” of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ.)

Bishop Cortes wrote all parish priests thus:

“Recently, it has come to our attention that some of you are already planning return to public Masses and a Fiestas considering that we are entering into the month of Fiestas, i.e, May.

“However, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, last April 28 clearly stated that “mass gatherings are still not allowed in GCQ…including Weddings.”

“It is understandable that there is a great desire in each one of us for the resumption of our priestly pastoral action, at the heart of which is the Eucharist.

“However, our Gov’t and Health authorities have spoken. Last Monday (April 27), during a meeting of our DCTF, Prov’l Health Director, Dr. Socrates Villamor, reiterated the risk of contagion, if we return to public Masses during the GCQ.

“In this debate between opening our Churches again to public sacramental celebrations and the gov’t./scientific call for compliance to full health standards to protect our People from Covid 19, let us be guided by the Holy Father’s wisdom. In his homily yesterday, April 28, Pope Francis said: “Let us pray to the Lord that He gives His people, all of us, the grace of prudence and obedience to those dispositions, so the pandemic does not return”.

“With that clear call for “prudence and obedience” in the conduct of our pastoral duties in these critical times, let us continue with humility, yet with Easter fervor, with our livestreaming of our Eucharistic celebrations, until further announcement.

May Mary, Woman of the Eucharist, intercede for us and for the whole Church!

“(From Bishop Julito Cortes, Diocese of Dumaguete )