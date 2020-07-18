New 2nd DPWH engr. positive of Covid 19; 4 others lockdown

The newly assisgned second district engineer of the DPWH has been found positive of COVID19.

Engr Nolii Alantara is now qurantined at the 3rd floor of the DPWH compound in Cangmating after he assumed office and made courtesy call with VIPs like Cong Manuel Sagarbaria who is also now on self quasrantine at his residence

Four other DPWH officials are on Sibulan lockdown like Admin officer Alan Angel; Asst District /Engr Luz Vicoy and driver Jr Imbo.

The DPWH district engineer of the 2nd engineering district of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Negros Oriental and 4 other persons are on imposed lockdown. The IATF met them upon arrival at the airport, and then proceeded to the Engineer’s office, then to the condo warehouse in Cangmating, and to the office of the Congressman. Everyone he met and shook hands with are now placed under quarantine starting Wednesday.

Estacion disclosed that upon arrival at the airport on Friday, a rapid diagnostic test was undertaken. However, the results came in the afternoon where the engineer was positive of the RDT test.

Immediately, Estacion called up the provincial tourism office for the whereabouts of the district engineer through the locator form he filled up. The sad thing was that the engineer had already paid a courtesy call on the Congressman Sagarbarria of the second district as well as conversed with other people, Estacion said.

So Sagarbarria is now also on self imposed quarantine in his house.

After the contact tracing, all of them were swabbed the following day until results on Saturday will hopefully come.

MEANWHILE Gov Degamo and Ground commander Dr. Liland Estacion reminded agencies of APORs to make the proper coordination so they can be advised as to the protocols upon arrival, whether on official business, on emergency/indespensible travel or for personal reason as provided for under Resolution No. 32 of the provincial IATF.