NegOr logs 13 more new COVID-19 cases

For days, Negros Oriental had no new cases of coronavirus disease. Only to log an additional 13 active cases, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Dr. Liland Estacion, Assistant Head of the Integrated Provincial Health Office said in a press conference that new positive RT PCR results arrived from Cebu City, Tuesday, July 21.

Estacion said the new cases are all Locally Stranded Individual (LSI) who arrived from provinces in Luzon, Metro Manila and Cebu.

This includes a 31-year-old-male from Amlan; a 58-year-old-male from Bindoy; a 19-year-old-female, a 19-year-old-male, and a 35-year-old-male, all from Mabinay; and a 45-year-old-male from Dauin.

Sibulan also logs additional two cases, an 8-year-old-male and 5-year-old-male, both children of a woman who earlier tested positive of COVID-19. Two men from Canlaon City, both ages 21-year-old, also tested positive; a 48-year-old-male from Bayawan City; and a 41-year-old-male and a 24-year-old-male from Tayasan.

Most of them had reactive results of their Rapid Diagnostic Test upon their arrival. Only those from Amlan and Sibulan got the virus from their companions.

All of them are now asymptomatic and are currently isolated in their respective municipal and city quarantine facilities.

Dr. Estacion said an additional 23 patients have recovered that consists of 18 soldiers from the 302nd Infantry Brigade based in Cam Leon Kilat, Tanjay City; and each from Jimalalud, Bais City, and Sta. Catalina.

Only five soldiers remain in isolation after they tested positive in their repeat test, together with two patients from Guihulngan City and Amlan.

As of writing, Negros Oriental has 78 COVID-19 cases which includes 26 active cases, 49 recoveries and three fatalities.

Only the municipalities of San Jose, Bacong, Valencia, Siaton, and Pamplona have zero COVID-19 cases.—Ryan J. Sorote