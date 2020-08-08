“Near Vision Problems Come at Any Age”

VISION MATTERS

Months after the lifting of enhanced community quarantine, I recently saw patients ages from 4 years old to ‘30s with complaints like frontal headache, tearing, nausea, double vision, dizziness, and loss of concentration, and worse is even vomiting. There are many eye problems that we can diagnose and detect just by presenting these symptoms. However, a differential diagnosis is an essential part of clinical reasoning because it enables us to rule out possibilities before we arrive at a final diagnosis. But the most common cause of these symptoms is prolonged hours of near activities, especially the use of digital devices. A thorough case history was taken and revealed that these patients are using their digital devices with an average time of 6-8 hours a day.

You might be wondering why these symptoms just went out after the lifting of ECQ. In reality, you already had the problem before, but the symptoms only triggered because of overusing your eyes or prolonged use of eyes when performing close works or reading, or using digital screens extensively.

At any age, visual disorders can be detected. It could be an Accommodative Dysfunction (an ability to focus slowly due to certain factors) or a Vergence Dysfunction (eye muscle movement anomalies). The prevalence of accommodative and vergence dysfunction, combined with their impact on everyday activities, makes this a significant concern because this can have a negative effect on a child’s school performance, especially when the child must read smaller prints.

In reality, we experienced numerous eye problems, and only by undergoing a regular Comprehensive Eye Exam from your Optometrist can we diagnose and detect eye problems. Early examination, especially children, is vital to discover and eliminate both accommodative and vergence dysfunction because these anomalies may adversely affect future school performance or work performance. Let us take care of our eyes because VISION MATTERS at any age.