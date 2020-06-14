UMALOHOKAN

The NBI, is an agency of the Philippines Government, under the Department of Justice, responsible for handling and solving major high-profile cases that are in the interest of the nation.

In 1947, as the Philippines struggled to recover from the ravages of war, criminality in all its forms increased dramatically, straining the meager resources of the newly reorganized police service in effectively combating sophisticated organized crime groups and the solution of complex crimes.

Due to the increase of lawlessness in the land, DI personnel agitated for the conversion of the Division of Investigation into a bureau, believing that an enlarged, highly professional and better equipped bureau similar to that of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation was needed to effectively fight organized crime groups and solve crimes of a complex nature. In response, Congress filed House Bill No. 1162, from which Republic Act No. 157 originated. R.A. 157 was approved by Congress and enacted into law on 19 June 1947.

Thus was born the Bureau of Investigation. For all intents and purposes, the Bureau of Investigation (BI) was patterned after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in organization, functions and objectives.

The FBI also evolved into its present size from humble beginnings as a division of the United States Department of Justice. The Bureau of Investigation created under R.A. 157 was later renamed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) by virtue of Executive Order No. 94, issued on 4 October 1947, by then President Manuel A. Roxas.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is a line agency under the Department of Justice and serves as the premier investigative agency of government. The agency director is a Presidential appointee and serves under the trust and confidence of the President and the Secretary of Justice (SOJ). NBI is a civilian but National in scope law enforcement agency and its rank cannot be quantified with the Military Rank.

The Intelligence Service (IS-NBI) is the security service arm of the Bureau which undertakes internal security operations against terrorist and organized crime groups who are identified as threats to the State as well as investigating government officials or others suspected of corruption.

It also provides security training and education of government, police and military personnel at their agencies’ request on matters relating to intelligence and security. Republic Act No. 10867. An act reorganizing and modernizing the national bureau of investigation (NBI), and providing funds therefor.

The NBI shall have primary jurisdiction to undertake investigations in the following cases. Extrajudicial/ Extra-legal killings committed by the states security forces against media practitioners and activities. Once the NBI takes cognizance of any of the aforementioned cases, the PNP and other law enforcement agencies/ investigative entities shall collaborate with and render assistance to the NBI.

In cases where jurisdiction is vested exclusively and/or primarily with the PNP or other law enforcement agency/investigating agency, the NBI shall collaborate with the render assistance to the same.

Designate NBI informants for investigative purposes. Qualifications of NBI Agents – The minimum qualifications of NBI agents are the following – A member of the Philippine Bar or a holder of a Baccalaureate Degree who passed the necessary government licensure examination relevant to the investigative functions of the NBI.

The powers and functions of Agents – the agents of the NBI shall have the following powers and functions – Conduct searches, arrests, and seizures in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations and Take and require sworn statements of any person or persons so summoned in relation to cases under investigation.

THERE IS NOTHING TO FEAR IF THERE IS NOTHING TO HIDE!