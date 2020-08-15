National board joins local KBP reorg

After hibernating for close to a decade, the local association of broadcasters KBP in Dumaguete was finally reorganized, this time, being attended and guided by members of the national KBP BOARD under internal relations headed by Francis Cardona and SA Virgie Velasco.—-all via zoom.

Elected in the reactivated KBP local board among radio station managers are:

Florence Baesa, chairman , Ultrasonic Broadcasting; Ely Dejaresco, vice chairman, Negros Broadcasting ; Baldwin Gravador, Standards Authority , Radyo Natin, Bais; Michael Palma, secretary, Cebu Broadcasting;

Directors: Prox Balatayo, Gold Label Broadcasting; Ed Abella, National Council of Churches; Marlie Jainar,Christian Music Power; Romy Bonustro, Phil Radio Corp.

National board internal relations committee chair Francis Cardona and SA coordinator Virgie Velasco of national KBP attended and participated in the zoom reorganization meeting Wednesday August 12.

Newly reactivated officers pledged to implement the tenet of the national Broadcast Code under the KBP.

Meanwhile, the City Council is drafting a media security ordinance which is intended to help the KBP sanitizethe airlanes of illegal broadcasting statation.

The National KBP board headed by Herman Basbano , chairman; and Jun Nicdao , president, also gave t heir position paper regarding the proposed media security ordinance to City Vice Mayor Alan Gel Cordova.

In part, the national KBP Position paper stated among others:

We submit that it is enough to require that the real name of the blocktimer is announced at the start and end of the program so that blocktimers do not hide behind aliases. Stations also generally announce that the opinions of the blocktimer do not reflect the opinion or position of the station. The liability of the station, or its management, for libel cannot also be made automatic i.e. by the mere fact that there are libelous utterances by a blocktimer. Based on jurisprudence the station could be liable for libelous utterances if management is negligent or participates in such utterances. The fact that station management requires the blocktimer to abide by the KBP Code negates negligence. Note that Section 5 of the proposed Ordinance also appear to impose on station management such requirement.