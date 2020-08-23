VISION MATTERS

MYOPIA or Nearsightedness, this is when the eyes are blurred when looking far. Understanding Myopia is quite complex. There are several factors like genetics, cross ethnicity, and lifestyle that contribute to the development of Myopia. Some studies revealed prescribing singe vision glasses do NOT work.

Myopia’s rising prevalence is a problem because not only the children’s vision is blurred, but the potential risks of having a high amount of Myopia (-6.00 and above) is terrifying. If managed poorly, these sight-threatening conditions can be experienced – Cataract(5x risk), Glaucoma (14x), Rwtinal Detachment (22x), and Myopic Maculopathy (41x).

With the current learning modalities, children’s eyes will concentrate at a near distance for some time, and because of this, children will have a “new normal” kind of learning, and that means less or no outdoor activities. In short, there will be a MYOPIC SHIFT. The eyes are shifting from Emmetropia (normal vision) to Myopia. Studies show that by the year 2050, 50% of the world’s population will be MYOPIC.

All of us are responsible for safeguarding our children’s eyesight because they are our future. Therefore, they must undergo a Comprehensive Eye Examination from your Competent Optometrist because they will give options on how to control and manage the progression of Myopia. Let us remember that everyone’s VISION MATTERS.