My journey thru law school

My journey as a law student began with me finding out my father paid the confirmation fee behind my back. I saw the confirmation receipt in the car and immediately called him because I already decided that I didn’t want to become a lawyer. He told me to just try it out for a week, so I did.

I went by each day struggling, because my heart was not in it. But despite everything I was able to pull through. I did it because I wanted to prove to myself that I could follow in the footsteps of my parents who are both Atenean Lawyers. I pushed myself to the limit each day only to find out that my self-doubt was the only thing that was keeping me from succeeding. It was not an easy journey, but in the end I made it.

This achievement is not only my own. I owe everything to my parents who knew at the time that I was just being stubborn.

So thank you Pops and Mom for being the perfect role models for me and Dio.

I went to school, but you guys made sure that I had a way to get there. I was the one studying, but you guys made sure I had all the books. I was the one reciting in class, but you guys were always a call away whenever I didn’t understand things. I was the one taking the exams, but you guys always made sure to message or call us to wish us good luck. I am who I am because of you guys.

Thank you too to everyone that has been a part of this journey of mine. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and without all of you this child would have never been raised as an Ateneo Law graduate.

With all due respect,

I am Felipe Carlos C. Remollo, Juris Doctor, 2020.