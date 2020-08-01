More arrivals endanger locals; caution raised

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah Talla reports to report that the Contact Tracing Team of the City’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has identified and placed on strict quarantine more persons and PUMs who were exposed to the COVID Patient from various areas including the next town of Sibulan north of Dumaguete.

The 11 new PUMs arrivals are: 4 OFWs from Japan, Qatar and Florida USA; 1 jail officer; 2 crew of a cargo truck from Bulacan; 3 Locally Stranded Individuals from Muntinlupa, Quezon City and Siquijor and 1 newly discharged patient from a hospital.

They are now in strict isolation and continuously examined by health workers.

Of the 180 PUMs: 89 are in designated hotel facilities, 25 are in the community isolation.

On the other hand, the City’s COVID Patient No. 3 has not manifested any signs of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) for the past three weeks.

The 48-year-old patient, with a history of travel to Cebu City, is just waiting for the result of his repeat swab RT-PCR test to make it official that he has fully recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday (July 29) eleven (11) individuals are quarantined beginning today joining the 169 other Persons Under Monitoring or PUMs at the different isolation facilities of the city.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla also informed Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Chairperson of the City’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that 10 PUMs completed today the 14-day mandatory quarantine without any medical incident, thus released and cleared to even return to work.