Mayor orders Rapid Test to check COVID

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Chairperson of the City’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management Emerging Infectious Diseases, ordered the conduct of Rapid Diagnostic Tests for PUMs and Persons Under Investigation as part of the strategies against the possible spread of COVID-19.

The City Health Office has already conducted nearly 500 RDT to PUMs, PUIs, health workers and other frontliners.

The City’s IATF-EID has provided complete Personal Protective Equipment or PPEs to the medical technologists and swabbing booths when conducting the tests.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla confirms the recent procurement of about 1, 000 Rapid 2019-NCOV test kits for the qualitative assessment of IGG and IGM antibodies to 2019 Novel Coronavirus in human serum, plasma or whole blood.