LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – August 02, 2020

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in PulantubigNear Mag Say Say Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to Invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. For information ring 09059593638. We welcome everyone that is following the rules of the local authority for meeting at a Church. We live in a day that is very troubling and a lot of fear. Yet, God has notPermitted this to torment us but He has a reason and purpose. God is sovereign and can Can do what He chooses to do. Many will get angry because of wars and poverty. Again,,God does not send us evil but He allows things to happen to bring us to Christ. Must remember that God is holy and is angry with sin. Sin be and it was Punished on the Cross. Only the blood will cleanse mankind. God killed an animal in the Garden of Eden. Abel slew a baby lamb to have forgiveness whereas Cain refused but Brought the works of his hands. Noah build an altar in Genesis 8:20 and then it stated that Genesis 6:9 “… Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God” Genesis 6:8 “But Noah found in the eyes of the Lord” Noah shed the blood of an Animal. THen we see Abraham in Genesis 12:8 “… AND there he builded an altar unto the Lord, and called upon the name of the Lord” We look in the New Testament and find that Abraham was mentioned in Galatians 3:6 “Even as Abraham believed God, and it was Accounted to him for righteousness” Sin must be paid for and it was on the Cross of Calvary some 2000 years ago Paul told the Church at Corinth in the 2nd book of Corinthians Chapter 5 and verse 21 “For he (God) hath made him (Jesus) to be sin for us, who knew No , that we might be made the righteousness of God in him” Then we find the Apostle Peter (One of the 3 special in Christ’s circle of 12) in I Peter 1:24 “Who is own self bare Our sins in his own body on the tree, that we being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness; by whose stripes ye were healed” NOW, I said all this to say that if God permits Hard trials to come to your life and you get ready for heaven, then why would you be angry With God. For sure mankind around the world, realize man has the problem and not God.If a man will turn from his sin and ask forgiveness, the God will share His blessings on them. We must turn to God and believe that God is not willing that any should perish but that All should come to repentance. Saying all this, we have compassion on people and their Sufferings. We also pray and ask our members to pray for the sick. We hope you will Come and visit us. The Bible is preached every service.