LEARNING FROM LATIN AMERICA AND AMERICA

ONE VOICE

LATIN AMERICA, due to the Covid-19, suffered 186,000 deaths and tens of millions of loss of livelihood and jobs. Because of this, the United Nations said, some 16 million Latin Americans will soon join the poverty pool – and “erase all the gains of the region in the whole century.” That bad.

Even before Covid-19, a survey indicated that only 1 of every 4 Latin Americans believed in the efficacy of democracy in the region, unable to deliver many basic socio-economic services to the people. A think tank said because of the crisis, the ability to deliver social services will even be more dramatically impugned.

This regional failure allegedly led to the election of popular but despotic leaders there- one in the extreme right in Brazil and the other in the extreme left in Mexico.

A recent study indicated that because of the pandemic, Latin America has suffered a crippling of their health care system, very poor economic performance, weakened oversight infrastructure ( absence of courts and the audit system) leading to more corruption and abuse of political power resulting in human rights violations including the silencing of critics.

Many of the politicians unlawfully extended their stay in office or held no or spurious elections. Many of these things reported -when done during normal times- were condemned as outright “authoritarian and undemocratic”- but are today being disguised a “life-saving-measures” to contain Covid-19.

Accordingly, five of the Latin and Caribbean nations have leaders remaining unchanged due to lack of legitimate polls including Venezuela, Nicaragua, Guyana, Bolivia, and Haiti, a huge number. Other abuses.

President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela reportedly arrested many journalists, activists, and opposition leaders for questioning dubious Covid figures there. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega released thousands of inmates due to the threat of the virus but kept political prisoners behind bars.

The Philippines has the second-worst congestion jail ratio in the world (next to the Republic of Congo) and released 10,000 prisoners (more than USA’s 8,000 inmates) but many (even senior) political prisoners remained behind bars. Are they less susceptible to Covid infection by some magic?

Guyana leadership, locked most of the populace down and illegally stayed in power despite losing the elections. According to reports, the caretaker government of Bolivia, used the pandemic as an excuse, to postpone polls, dipped their dirty hands into emergency funds for their campaign and tried to block an opposition candidate from running,

In the islands of Kitts and Nevis, 50,000 were allegedly locked down so that the opposition could hardly meet them and kept international poll observers from traveling into their country.

Politically, the exceptions in democratic space adherence in that region are Uruguay, Costa Rica, the Dominical Republic and Suriname.

In the USA, with President Donald Trump lagging in the polls behind Democrat Joe Biden, the president has hinted at the postponement of elections due to “imminent” fraud. Constitutionalists cry that only Congress can authorize such poll postponement.

Trump has personally shown a nonchalant attitude at the health issue by generally not wearing a facemask for a long time and somewhat perhaps encouraged many American citizens to take a cavalier attitude at the health protocols that are observed religiously in most of the other parts of the world.

As a result of these, the USA is currently the No 1 country with the highest cases at 7.409 million and deaths at 156,000.

In abnormal times today, many “extraordinary” things are happening to a large degree in the Latin American countries and in America- due to its lack of seriousness on the matter- has recorded 54 million people applying for support due to loss of jobs- which is one-third of the entire workforce of America. As worse as the Great Depression.

In the second quarter of 2020, the output (GDP) of the USA was registered at (negative) – 33% (annualized) or about -8% negative for the quarter, the worst since they began tracking this in 1947.

Let us watch these abominable things happening in these places and be militant enough to stand up to them ( if they happen here or are documented soon as having occurred) because they threaten the welfare of the common people and the sanctity of our democracy.