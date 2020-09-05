Kins mourn loss of eldest bread winne

She was the eldest and the first bread winner of the family, their hope for a better life… but suddenly last Monday afternoon in Abu Dhabi in Dubai Saudi Arabia, Marriener Bartoces, 25, cashier, her first job, at the KFC fast food chain, was ripped with a huge explosion in Abu Dahbi. Authorities described the explosion as caused by a gas leak. From the looks of it (see photo) KFC small store was singled out by the explosion. Obviously it came from the inside.

Four of Merriener’s co-workers were buried and died in the rubble and hers was the first body to be pulled out a day later. Philippine consulate in Abu Dhabi are now making arrangements for either shipping the body or bury the remains there.

Merriener, the hope of the family’s econimic welfare is no more. A very painful moment for a Filipino oversesas worker.

She is survived by her parents, Nerio Jr, a construction worker here andm other Ordelia; sibling Rahel 23 married with two kids; Maricris 21 and Marjon 12.They live in Purok Maisan Camanjac in Dumauete.

By CHOY GALLARDE

A lady OFW fromCamanjac, Dumaguete, was among the victims of the gas blast in Abu Dhabi last Monday.

An Overseas Filipino Worker from Dumaguete City was among those killed in a gas explosion along Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Road (airport road)in Abu Dhabi last Monday, August 31,2020.

She was identified as MERRINER BARTOCES, 25, single, from Purok Maisan, Camanjac, Dumaguete.

Her body was retrieved from the debris only last Wednesday….

The family is now waiting for communication from her agency.jobglobal.com for shipping or burial arrangements.