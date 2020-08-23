KBP/Dgte-NOr Chapter zoomly sworn

THE NEWLY REVIVED KBP Associaton of Broadcasters in Dumaguete and Negros Oriental chapter had their officer sworn by the top KBP national official via zoom conference Wednesday (photo above)

National KBP national chairman Herman Bebano was the inducting officer and KBP NATIONAL president Jun Nicdao was the inspirational speaker. Also present via zoom was Virgie Velasco , KBP national standards authority; the following are the officers of the newly revive KBP:

Chairperson: Ms. Florence Baesa (DYMD); Vice-chairman: Mr. Ely Dejaresco (DYEM); Secretary: Mr. Nathan Michael H. Palma (DYYD); Treasurer: Mr. Procs Balatayo (DYGB); Auditor: Mr. Ed Abella (DYSR) ; Standards Authority Officer: Mr. Aldwin Gravador (Radyo Natin Bais City); Board Members: Fr. Ramoncito Maata (DYWC); Mr. Remegio Bonustro (DYRM); Mr. Gilbert Diaz (DYBW); Mr. Bobby Del Rosario (Radyo Natin Guihulngan); Ms. Jennifer Gaston (DYZZ); Ms. Peve Ligan (Radyo Natin Bayawan)