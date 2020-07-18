IATF laments lack Of coordination

The provincial inter agency task force is going deeper as to why a locally stranded individual was tested positive even after 21 days in isolation.

Task force ground commander Doc Liland Estacion told a press briefing the new positive case for corona virus is a 38-year old female, married, resident of Poblacion, Guihulngan city whose result arrived July 14, 2020.

The recent case brought to 61 the total number of covid positive cases in Negros Oriental, 22 have recovered, 3 deaths and 36 are active.

According to Estacion, the new positive case came from Cogon, Pardo, Cebu where high incidence of covid is reported.

She was together with the 79 year old resident of Guihulngan and the son-in-law on board the ship that arrived in Negros Oriental last June 19, 2020.

Ths developed as the provincial Inter Agency Task Force is worried that lack of coordination between agencies of government in the unrestricted movementds of Authorized Persons Outside of Residence or APOR may result in the local transmission of the virus in Negros Oriental.

The concern was raised by both the ground commander Dr Liland Estacion and Governor Degamo as expressed by his executive director of IATF who was not identified.

Estacion said, Covid suspect was swabbed only on July 7 after the son-in-law of the 79 year old was also tested positive for covid prompting her to be in isolation for 21 days since arrival from Cebu.

Contact tracing is going on while the purok where she lives is placed on total lockdown. Estacion said at least ten households are om lockdown in Poblacion Guihulngan.

Estacion further directed health personnel in Guihulngan city to conduct a thorough investigation even if the husband and the cousin of the woman tested negative of the virus.