Households clamor seek safer barriers for background

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo appealed to the National Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and National Task Force COVID-19 to reconsider the costly and unsafe. requirement for couples to install shields/ barriers in their motorcycles for backriders.

Almost all of the 19,000 households in Dumaguete has at least one (1) motorcycle as the people’s basic private vehicle.” Dumaguete is the leading city in the Philippiines with the most number of motorcycle-riding individuals

Furthermore, Mayor Remollo pointed that the first recorded COVID cases in Dumaguete were caused by two (2) Chinese nationals (tourists) from Wuhan in the 3rd week of January 2020. But no local transmission was recorded.

In his letter to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei B. Nograles and Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III of the National Inter-Agency Task Force MEID and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año of the National Task Force COVID 19, Mayor Remollo enumerated the considerations for his appeal: