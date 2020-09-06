House endorses DYEM Franchise to Senate

The House Plenary approved the radio franchise renewal of Negros Broadcasting and Publishing Corporation operators of DYEM FM Bai Radio 96.7, in third and final reading last Wednesday Sept 2 and endodrsed the same favorably to the Senate.

This was confirmed by bill co-author Rep Manuel Sagarbarria of the second district, in behalf of main author Rep Aristotle Aumentado of Bohol and Rep Lino Chatto of the same provincial district.

Also giving moral support were the national board of the KBP Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas as seen in photo LR: Atty Jay Dejaresco, legal counsel of the network; Atty Rejie Jularbal, KBP National legal counsel; Ely Dejaresco, NBPC network chairman ; Jun Nicdao, KBP National president; Herman Basbaño , KBP national chairman; and Lito Yabut, KBP board member.

House Bill 4924 was approved by the House thru the Committee on Legisltive Franchise chaired by Rep Franz E. Alvarez of Leyte, under /RA 8161.