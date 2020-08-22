Hire blue guards, boys

EDITORIAL

The public frowns on the use of taxpayers’ money by elected politi-cians, who use policemen, to be their own special private bodyguards, many times live-in escorts and security, for these elected officials and their families. This, to the detriment of the majority of citizens who need the police services more than these elected public servants. Since when have public servants become public masters?

Solution: if elected officials fear for their lives: live clean lives, don’t be corrupt, obey the laws, and in a worse scenario: you can hire a private blue guard or two or three or even a battalion nobody will stop you. But don’t use people’s money and govenrment personnel to act as your personal watch dog.

But blame sometimes, the government security forces too. This rule has long been observed in its breach than in its compliance. They too, seek political favors in exchange for security detail of their men, for their homes and families .

In return for such “official” favor : Some elected officials buy for the police (using public funds of course) a patrol car or two, patrol motorcycles, VHF radios, flashlights, computers, gasoline fuel fund, you name it.. This mutual malpractice makes security details to public officials become “permanent,” until political rivals manage to counter such bad practice.

Goodness,boys hire a blue guard from a private security agency who will provide professional services, and if you’re lucky, get COA government auditors permit, otherwise, use your own money to pay your personal escorts.