Hazzard pay a must for school frontliners

The Department of Education (DepEd) is urged or even expected to provide teachers and non-teaching staff some hazard pay as an assurance in terms of their health care needs, during the school opening season including the cost of their treatment, should they test positive for COVID-19 while they start distributing self-learning modules (SLMs) for the opening of classes in October 5,.

In a statement to the CHRONICLE and other media, Senator Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, said :

Those teachers who distribute learning modules from house to house although weekly , cannot be deployed without giving them assurance on their health and safety concerns. Without assurance, there will be no confidence and without confidence, all of these plans will fail,”

There are 28 million studentst to take care on distance learning from the public school elementary to high school or grade 12. While here are 2.8 million private college students nationwide.

Part of the uncertainties that school personnel are looking at is the lack of transport services in some areas might still remain under stricter quarantine measures, like Cebu and Metro Manila.

Good for Dumaguete, Cebu, Bohol, Siquiijor whose Covid19 figures indicate that the spread of the virus has apparently been so far effectively controlled.

Surprisingly, the Deped’s current budget does not cover COVID-19 medication, treatment, or hospitalization of teachers and non-teaching staff how much more those who might be inflicted with Covid while in line of duty.

Of course teachers are covred by Phil Health Insurance. But that is not enough, Gatchalian emphasized there is urgent need for a stronger collaboration with the state-run health insurer for faster provision of health care services.

But here is the catch, Deped funds are allowed to be used to secure supplies needed in compliance with minimum health standards. This must be the source of the charge sheet in case teachers are hit by Covid while distributing modules during the Oct 5 new school opening week.

Righty now, Deped record show that there are 598 affected, and cumulative cases of COVID-19 from different Deped regions and divisions, all over the country , while 11 cases are from the Central Office. These figures, however, need to be validated by the DepEd’s COVID-19 Task Force.