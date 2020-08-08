Hard opening of classes: Sagar

Rep Manuel Sagarbarria of the second district made a fearless forecast that school opening scenario this year will be difficult for the first time in history because of the Covid19 pandemic.

Sagarbarria cited the issue of slow internet in the country for on-line education of millions of students and that the quality of education will be adversely affected. He explained that:

“a. “There is a surge of internet use in the country as we shift to the digital or virtual environment. Telecommunication networks must find a way to accommodate all of its clientele without compromising quality and speed.

“Smart, Globe, and other Internet providers must provide quality service now more than ever where almost all of us are depending on them in terms of our work, education, business transactions, etc. They should be ready to service the needs of the students and educational institutions, most especially those located in far-flung areas.

“b. Quality education will be hampered. The level of learning will not be the same – learning through face-to-face classes is different. At home, there’s a possibility that family members will interfere in the child’s learning process but at school, children are left to think by themselves, and conceptualize what they believe is best. They are alone, and they are forced to think. But of course, for the safety of our children and everyone, we need to follow health protocols set by the government.”

Asked how in the scale of 100 would he rate the scenario during the school opening late this month of the next, Rep Sagarbarria told the CHRONICLE:

“On a scale of 100, it would be 80. Yes, it will be successful. We have our full trust and confidence in the Department of Education, being ready, to fully deliver the best quality education available at this present situation.

He said however, “the only thing here is will the telecommunication networks be able to supply the demand of the students in terms of internet use? The hindrance would be the efficiency, and accessibility of these internet service providers.”

He added:

“If I were a parent of an elementary or high school student, I would prefer virtual or online rather than the module because it is interactive.

“We should make use of our technology so that at some point, there is still a bond or relationship formed with the student and the teacher.”