Gov. Degamo with Provincial Attorney Richard Enojo

Gov Roel Degamo announced Wednesday that the police has arrested three heavily armed men who were intercepted in Caticlan, Aklan last Monday June 29, whom Degamo claimed were on their way to allegedly assassinate the governor and his wife .

The governor based his perceived claim in a press conference Wednesday in his town of Pamplona saying that his friend in Manila whom he did not identify, gave him the tip including the description of the vehicle and plate number.

Police probers are now tracing the authenticity of the report like how the governor’s friend knew of the details about the operation.

Three men, including a retired army and a reservist, allegedly hired to kill Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, were intercepted by police authorities in Caticlan, Aklan, Monday, June 29, 2020.

On Wednesday, July 1, Degamo told a hastily called press conference saying that “there was a threat on his life and that of his wife ” but it was aborted.

Degamo said he received a text message from a friend, Sunday, June 28, informing him of three men armed with high-powered firearms bound for Negros Oriental from Manila.

The governor immediately alerted the Philippine National Police who ordered checkpoints in Western Visayas, where the men were reported to pass through.

The text message said, the vehicle has “plate number XSL 752.” Later that night, police intercepted a vehicle bearing the same plate number, but those inside were a family on their way to buy medicine.

The following day, June 29, Degamo received information that the police intercepted another vehicle a Nissan XTRAIL vehicle with the same plate number at 9pm. The police recovered pistols, a shotgun, a rifle, several magazines and live ammunition.

Those arrested as revealed by Degamo were:

Marvin Miranda, 31, an army reserve from Villarreal Bayawan; Mario Puyal, 62, a retired army and resident of Sitio Pusawan, Brgy. Ususan, Taguig City; and Adolfo Obiacoro, 31, tricycle driver, a native of Imus, Cavite, who allegedly now resides in Bayawan. Negros Oriental PNP are now verifying the names if authentic.

Degamo thanked the police and the Armed Force of the Philippines in Western Visayas for immediately acting on his request which resulted in the arrest of the three alleged guns-for-hire.

MEANWHILE, with the governor was with newly re-appointed provincial attorney RICHARD ENOJO who took over Atty Edmund Dy who was appointed as provincial administrator; Dr Henry Sojor was named consultant on political affairs, instead of provincial administrator.

Enojo and Degamo announced that he can run again as governor in 2022 by virtue of the Supreme Court decision of the Tallado case. The duo also conjectured that political rivals of Degamo are all out in dis-abling him to run for the “fourth” term by virtue of a substantial interruption of his first set of three terms.

Degamo took over Gov Perdices who died in 2010; he ran and won as governor in the terms 2013, 2016 and 2019. But he said he can still run again as governor in 2022 under the Tallado doctrine due to a substantial interruption of his term in 2016.

Which Enojo further explained.