Good intent to help led to ombudsman?

City Councilor Edgar Lentorio Jr, while per-haps motivated with good intentions to help speed up the feeding of thousands of frontliners twice a day, SAP beneficiaries, and volunteers, during the ECQ months, ended up with a possible case with the Ombudsman because “he got too involved.”

His colleagues in the Sanggunian, in the political coalition, although probed the incident with reservations, had no choice but to accept the documented reports on the following :

That City Councilor Edgar Lentorio Jr., showed documented pecuniary and financial interest in “helping” a winning bidder in the supply of food materials for a certain supplier called “Aladin “ restaurant and its owner a certain Patrick; That Lentorio rented out the backyard of his law office as kitchen for the cooking of the food for frontliners; That the kitchenware used food packs and supplied by l43 Houseware store, was paid by a Lentorio-issued check; That Lentorio’s people were used to help distribute the food to frontliners at the check points, barangays, SAP beneficiaries, and city hall officials, employees and staff And that because these documented facts cropped up, the supplier’s payment to the tune of almost P10-million was not yet paid until the beneficiaries and amount are accounted for; That there is a question now of who are the actual names of these thousands of frontliners who ate breakfast and lunch at a cheap P75 per cover for several months during the height of the ECQ period in Dumaguete.

No one is justifying his acts, but Lentorio’s desire perhaps to speed things up rented out his backyard in his office as cooking area for food for front liners, issued checks for the purchase of food packs and kitchen wares at 143 Houseware, used his boys to help deliver the food packs to frontliners like tanods, checkpoint watchers, city hall job orders, volunteers, city officials and staff and allegedly even assured the speedy release of payment to supplier Aladdin resto.

For two months the bill soared amounted to P12Millioin in feeding thousands every day twice a day, so that it raised eyebrows and so the scrutinizing started.

Now, the city council ruled to withhold payment to supplier until the issue is cleared..

Reports say, the financial capital was on borrowed money, and as the delay is prolonged, interest will soar, and bad for the future of business.

Many food suppliers vowed no longer to transact with government because of strict bureaucratic rules and long delayed payment due to auditing rules.

What Lentorio forgot or had taken for granted that he was a public official and was not supposed to show pecuniary and financial interest because it was actionable as graft under the public service law . Apparently at the height of the pandemic urgency, only a few remembered the rules.

Thus people got so immersed perhaps in their desire to help. So JunJun Lentorio had to face the music as a first timer elected city councilor. But as a lawyer, he was supposed to know the law, dura lex sid lex maxim, the law is harsh but such is the law.

The story which was picked up by mainstream media gained public following, thus the City Council and Vice Mayor Alan/Cordova picked up the issue and thus the pandemic inquiries begun.

The Council passed a resolution last Wednesday, for Mayor Remollo’s concurrence, and possible filing of a verified complaint before the Visayas Ombudsman. If evidence warrants, a graft case before the Sadiganbayan for trial.

LESSON LEARNED

Lesson learned: public officials must keep distance from conflict of interest, and pecuniary and financial interest in government transactions to avoid complications.

Status: resolution still to be drafted, signed, and verified complaint still to be drafted, reviewed, signed and filed.