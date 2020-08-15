“Gamification” in education: McCann

What might seem difficult to catch up and comprehend by the older folks may just be an enjoyable “gamification” of education among younger millenial students under the new normal.

This was the overall assessment of Silliman University President Dr Betty McCann as she spelled out the unique education program instituted by Silliman U regarding the current school opening,in the midst of a pandemic.

“You will be surprised how digitally literate are our students today even starting as young as our grandchildren. They enjoy the “gamification in education which to them is making learning more enjoyable.”

In an exclusive interview over Bai Radio Crosstalk Show, Dr McCann said that Silliman has its own learning management system called the “Silliman Online University Learning or SOUL:”

The students enter their own virtual classrooms at a given time on a particular subject, said computer head Dr Dave Marcial.

Dr McCann said that each student has a unique ID and will check in the moment he enters his virtual classroom on a particular subject.

McCann welcomes parents, and media to observe at the command center, the unique virtual classroom and virtual library of SU as a model educator during this pandemic.

She however, expects a 25% to 50% reduction of enrolment, even as the tuition remains the same. A freshman student pays the same tuition fee every year until he or she graduates at Silliman without any cost increase even during the pandemic.

“We are now in the 21st century world of education, there is no more turning back. Even after the pandemic, digital education at Silliman will be a present reality,” Dr McCann said.

Quality of education will have its new horizons as the students will now have more access to more sources of knowledge. It is now time to redefine what is quality learning, she added.

Ironically, adults are more digital aliens and strangers than millenials today, McCann said.

“Millenials enjoy these technology in education because this is what they did since childhood and they convert complex technical knowledge into a game which they enjoy,” she said.