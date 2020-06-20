Fast food allowed under strict roles

Members of the City’s Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19, chaired by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, are deliberating on the guidelines of the Department of Trade and Industry enumerating the establishments allowed to operate under General Community Quarantine, which was extended until June 30, 2020.

Dine-in restaurants and fast food establishments are allowed to operate provided that they follow and implement minimum health protocols. But according to Negros Oriental DTI Provincial Director Nimfa Virtucio, seven (7) restaurants have so far complied with the health protocols.

Other food establishments are encouraged to coordinate with DTI and the City Health Office so they could comply and be allowed to operate without sacrificing the health of their customers and employees.

City Health Officer Maria Sarah B. Talla reports that as of Thursday there are currently 282 Persons Under Monitoring, 3 of whom are reportedly taking medicine for showing influenza like symptoms. Nevertheless, the city has zero active COVID-19 case.

On the other hand, City Schools Division Supt. Cyrus Elejorde reiterates the commitment of the Department of Education to help the City Government provide more isolation rooms for the continued influx of Locally Stranded Individuals and returning OFWs to complete their mandatory quarantine.