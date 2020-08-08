YOUR WELLNESS

Fake News is information that cannot be verified, is without sources, and possibly untrue.

Fake News can take many forms:

Deliberate Misinformation Fake news written for profit and then shared on social media among targeted groups. The intention is for the fake news to spread without readers taking the time to verify it.

False Headlines

A news headline may state something as fact, but then the article says something different. This type of misleading fake news is called “clickbait”—headlines that catch a reader’s attention to make them click on the fake news.

Social Media Sharing

Social media users often don’t take the time to verify if true.These sites rely on shares, likes, or followers —and just because something is popular and widely-shared does not mean it’s true!

Satire

Satire news or comedy news often begins with a little truth then twists it to comment on society.

Below are questions that you should ask yourself when evaluating a news story:

Who is the creator?

Do you know the person behind the material?

Is there a byline or introduction?

What is the name of the organization creating or hosting the content?

Look at the URL. Does it have a tilde ~ in it? (This is frequently a personal site.)

Check for the ending of the website’s URL: .gov, .edu, .mil, and .org are more credible than websites that end in .com or .net.

Search the Internet for more information about the author, such as LinkedIn, a social media site for professionals.

More next week!