“Eye Care Tips in Online Learning”

VISION MATTERS

As an Eye Care Professional (ECP), we are responsible for making sure that your eyes are functioning well. Given this situation where kids have to do an alternative way of learning, online to be specific, give us ECPs something to worry about.”

In the Philippines, there is an inadequate amount of awareness about Eye Care, or most people are unconcerned about their eyesight, or it could be of less priority. What we worry about is the rising of Myopia or nearsightedness cases. There are several factors like genetics and lifestyle that can contribute to the development of Myopia. But there are several ways to control the increase of Myopia.

Parents whose kids do not wear eyeglasses yet think that their vision is just excellent. Kids do not complain of anything because they may believe what they see is normal. Still, I recommend bringing them to an ECP to have their eyes checked because kids have very active accommodation (focusing ability) and need a thorough eye examination.

But here are some tips that we Eye Care Practitioners advise according to studies. 1) Give your child a natural outdoor light exposure at least 90 minutes a day. Playing around the lawn, or doing some outdoor household chores or activities can be fun. (Protect their eyes and skin against UV rays by applying sunblock and wearing lenses that block UV.) 2) Frequent eye breaks. When viewing your screens or reading a book, every 20 minutes , look at 20 feet faraway and appreciate the gift of nature, for 20 seconds . During the online class, look away and rest your eyes during break time. 3) Blink, blink and blink. By blinking at least 10-15 times per minute, it can help lubricate your eyes and function better. 4) Eat the right kind of food that is full of Vitamin A, C, and E. It can help nourish and protect your eyes.

In summary, it is vital to visit your neighbourhood Eye Doctor for a regular Comprehensive Eye Exam because of VISION MATTERS!